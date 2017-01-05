Donald Trump, Theresa May and Prince among top porn searches of 2016

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Angelina Jolie, Kanye West and Boris Johnson also among PornHub's most searched-for celebrities

PornHub has unveiled a list of the most searched-for celebrities via their website in 2016, with a few surprising names cropping up.

The porn website has published its annual Year In Review, offering insights into user activity and viewing preferences.

The most searched-for celebrity, with a massive 28.8 million searches, is revealed to be Kim Kardashian, whose sex tape with rapper Ray J was famously released in 2003.

Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner is second in the list with 4.4 million searches, followed by Angelina Jolie (4.1m), Donald Trump (3.6m) and Beyonce (2.7m).

Other notable names in the list include Prince Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle (1.6m), Kanye West (597k), Theresa May (382k), Hillary Clinton (364k), the late music icon Prince (213k) and Boris Johnson (112k).

It is also noted how searches for Boris Johnson rose by 14,624% on June 29, a few days after the Brexit vote.

See the full list below.

Elsewhere, PornHub has revealed that 92 billion videos were watched in 2016 over 23 billion visits to the site. The website estimates 64 million visitors per day and 44,000 every minute, with a collective 4.6 billion hours spent watching online porn.