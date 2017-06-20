Donald Trump’s lawyer is in a band with the ex-singer of Kansas

Jay Sekulow is part of the legal team representing the President against allegations of Russian collusion

A lawyer for President Donald Trump has been identified as a member of a rock band which counts the ex-singer of Kansas among its members.

Jay Sekulow is an attorney who is currently serving on the President’s legal team. Sekulow was thrust into the spotlight over the weekend following a number of heated interviews with US news networks, where he repeatedly denied that Trump was under investigation by the Department of Justice for his firing of ex-FBI chief James Comey – despite the President tweeting on Friday that he was.

Following Sekulow’s eventful debut in the public spotlight, it has now emerged that the lawyer and prominent Christian right figure is in a rock band with John Elefante, a former singer in the band Kansas. [via Spin]

Sekulow’s musical talents extend to the drums and guitar, with the attorney naming the band after himself – The Jay Sekulow Band. See the video for the group’s song ‘Undemocratic’ below.

The Jay Sekulow Band also perform covers, including The Beatles‘ ‘Taxman – watch a video of their version below.

Meanwhile, a new range of toilet paper inspired by Trump will be made available in Mexico later this year.

The brainchild of lawyer Antonio Battaglia – who was inspired by the now-President’s inflammatory comments about Mexicans and refugees last year – he explained that Trump’s statements “caused me a nuisance, and I started looking for a way to do something that had an impact – not in a tone of mockery or bad revenge, but in a positive way.”