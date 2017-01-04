The Doors to reissue 50th anniversary deluxe version of debut LP

Full album details revealed

The Doors are planning to reissue a 50th anniversary special edition of their self-titled debut.

The 3-CD/LP package, which will be released on March 31, includes remastered stereo and mono mixes of the album, a vinyl version of the mono mix and a live album of a performance at San Francisco’s The Matrix from March 7, 1967 – barely two months after its original release.

‘The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ is packaged in a 12×12 hardcover book featuring rare/previously unseen photos while the live album features eight tracks from the album including ‘Break On Through (To the Other Side)’, ‘Light My Fire’ and ‘The End’.

The live recordings were sourced from the recently unearthed original tapes, previously thought to be lost.

The Doors’ Jim Morrison: 10 profound, bizarre and brilliant quotes

The reissue also marks the CD debut of the original mono mix, with the stereo mix available on CD for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, later today (January 4) in Los Angeles, City council member Mike Bonin will proclaim it ‘Day Of The Doors’ during an event featuring founding drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger, along with family members of the late frontman Jim Morrison and keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

The full tracklisting for ‘The Doors: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition’ is:

Disc One (Original Stereo Mix)/ Disc Two (Original Mono Mix)

1. ‘Break On Through (To The Other Side)’

2. ‘Soul Kitchen’

3. ‘The Crystal Ship’

4. ‘Twentieth Century Fox’

5. ‘Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)’

6. ‘Light My Fire’

7. ‘Back Door Man’

8. ‘I Looked At You’

9. ‘End Of The Night’

10. ‘Take It As It Come’

11. ‘The End’

Disc Three: Live At The Matrix, March 7, 1967

1. ‘Break On Through (To The Other Side)’

2. ‘Soul Kitchen’

3. ‘The Crystal Ship’

4. ‘Twentieth Century Fox’

5. ‘Alabama Song (Whisky Bar)’

6. ‘Light My Fire’

7. ‘Back Door Man’

8. ‘The End’