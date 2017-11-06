The Prince of Darkness is back...

Ozzy Osbourne has been announced as the first headliner for Download Festival 2018.

The Black Sabbath icon will top the bill at the Donington Park Festival, which is due to take place next year from 8-10 June.

The solo headline slot comes after Black Sabbath reformed to play Download Festival in 2012, before returning to play a farewell show in 2016.

But the announcement has already been met with scepticism and disappointment from fans, who questioned whether Osbourne was up to the gig.

“He can barely talk never mind sing”, one fan wrote.

Another said: “Much as I love him, he doesn’t have the energy for it any more: 2016 showed that. Great to see Sabbath, but it was a definitive farewell.”

Others, however, can’t wait for the Prince of Darkness’s return.

“Good shout. Not sure about his voice now but it will sure be a good laugh”, one fan wrote.

Describing Ozzy’s headline appearance, promoter Andy Copping said: “We’re unbelievably excited to have Ozzy as one of the headliners next year.

“Already hailing from the midlands, Ozzy Osbourne is no stranger to Download, and after Black Sabbath closed the festival in 2016, how could I not ask The Prince of Darkness to come back all on his own?

“The Download family are without a shadow of a doubt, in for a treat.”

This year’s Download saw the triumphant return of System Of A Down, with NME’s official verdict hailing their ability to “transcend the decades they’ve been around”.

“Their nu-metal vibes seem to transcend the decades they’ve been around, and the crowd sing every word of the ethereal Aerials back to them in word-perfect unison”, our review reckoned.