Download Festival 2017 adds 20 more names to line-up

Download Festival has added 20 more bands to its already massive line-up for 2017.

Joining headliners System Of A Down, Biffy Clyro and Aerosmith on the main stage will be SikTh and Orange Goblin, while the Encore 2nd Stage now invites Machine Gun Kelly, The Raven Age, Blackwater Conspiracy, Max & Iggor Cavalera return to Roots, Suicide Silence, Nothing More, Tax The Heat, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and The Devin Townsend Project.

“Download! Amidst a crazy year, we have been invited to play at one of my favourite festivals in the world,” said Devin Townsend. “The band is rocking better than ever, and we are fired up to have some fun with you guys. We look forward to blowing the roof off the place. See you there!”

Meanwhile, the Avalanche Stage has also added Code Orange, while the Dogtooth Stage now boasts Perturbator, Krokodil, Yonaka, Otherkin, Sick Puppies, Blackwaters, Drones, Love Zombies and Fallen State.

“Right now, there is an undeniable, electric excitement about new music in the air and as soon as we saw the new Avalanche Stage we just had to be involved,” said Kerrang! radio host Alex Baker. “It was clear from the get-go that one of The Avalanche Stage’s aims was to ensure that there was a dedicated space for these new bands within the festival. Download has always been amazing at supporting new talent and I’ve always admired them for that – so it was a no brainer to get as involved as much as humanely possible!”

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford recently spoke to NME about the band’s eagerly-anticipated Download Festival set.

“We’re always trying to take it up a notch every time we go on the stage, and there’s a lot of friendly competition out there. It’s fun, you never know what’s gonna happen. We’re always trying to surprise each other with something that we come up with,” he said of their headline show.

Download Festival takes place from 9-11 June 2017 at Donington Park in Derbyshire. Tickets are on sale now.