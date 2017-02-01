Download Festival adds 48 new bands to massive line-up

Baroness, A Day To Remember, Steel Panther and Sabaton join an already stellar line-up.

Download Festival has expanded its massive 2017 line-up again with another 48 new bands.

Baroness, A Day To Remember, Steel Panther, Suicidal Tendencies, Sabaton, In Flames and Kvelertak are among the new wave of bands announced for the Derbyshire festival, joining previously-announced acts including System Of Down, Biffy Clyro, Aerosmith, Slayer, Prophets Of Rage and AFI.

The full list of 48 new additions are: A Day To Remember, Aaron Buchanan & The Cult Classics, Alestorm, Anathema, As It Is, Baroness, Blood Youth, Brutai, Casey, Creeper, Dead!, Dead Label, Devilskin, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Fizzy Blood, Grove Street Families, Hacktivist, Holding Absence, I The Mighty, Idles, In Flames, Hunior, Kvelertak, Like A Storm, Moose Blood, Moses, Normandie. Northlane, Red Sun Rising, Sabaton, She Must Burn, State Champs, Steel Panther, Stone Broken, Suicidal Tendencies, The Cadillac Three, The Charm The Fury, The Contortionist, The Devil Wears Prada, The, Dillinger Escape Plan, The King Blues, The La Fontaines, The Lounge Kittens, Touche Amore, Trash Boat, Venom Prison.

Wednesday 13.

Check out the full line-up so far below.

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford recently spoke to NME about the band’s eagerly-anticipated Download Festival set.

“We’re always trying to take it up a notch every time we go on the stage, and there’s a lot of friendly competition out there. It’s fun, you never know what’s gonna happen. We’re always trying to surprise each other with something that we come up with,” he said of their headline show.

Download Festival takes place from 9-11 June 2017 at Donington Park in Derbyshire. Tickets are on sale now.