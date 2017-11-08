Download Festival announces second 2018 headliner

Horns at the ready

Metal bash Download Festival has revealed that Avenged Sevenfold are set to headline the 2018 edition of the event.

The Donnington-based festival announced Ozzy Osbourne as its first headliner for next year’s edition earlier this week. Now, the ‘Bat Country’ rockers are set to join them.

“We are more than honoured to be a part of this legendary show and line up,” say the band. “Being asked to headline Download for the second time is a career highlight. We would like to thank our UK A7X family”

“A real career highlight of mine was giving Avenged Sevenfold their first ever UK festival headline slot, and I’m thrilled to welcome them back,” says the festival’s booker Andy Copping in a statement. “You don’t often see bands like Avenged Sevenfold top the charts, but much like seeing them live, they’re not to be underestimated.” This year’s Download saw the triumphant return of System Of A Down, with NME’s official verdict hailing their ability to “transcend the decades they’ve been around”.

Tickets for Download Festival are currently on sale and you can buy them here.

Avenged Sevenfold’s most recent album is ‘The Stage’, released last year. Read the NME review here.

In a series of singles releases, the metallers have been expanding on ‘The Stage”s tracklisting. Back in July, they released a cover of ‘Retrovertigo’ by American band Mr Bungle.

Describing the new track, lead singer M.Shadows revealed that the band were big fans of Mr Bungle.

He said: “We’re massive fans of Mr. Bungle," says vocalist M. Shadows. Retrovertigo is one of their softer songs and a particular favorite of ours and we thought it’dd be a fun twist to make a heavy version.

“We hope this song encourages the uninitiated to dig a little deeper into the brilliant world of Mr. Bungle. Mike Patton is one of the greatest vocalists of our generation and it was pretty daunting for me to sing one of his songs, but we had a great time recording this track.”