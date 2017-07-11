Dr. Dre discusses history of abuse towards women: “I was out of my fucking mind”

The rapper has an extensive history of assault towards women

Dr Dre has discussed his history of assault and abuse towards women, stating that he “was out of [his] fucking mind.”

Dre’s violent assault of former television show host Dee Barnes was detailed in a 1991 Rolling Stone article. In a statement quoted by the article, Barnes describes an incident in which “began slamming her face and the right side of her body repeatedly against a wall near the stairway” as his bodyguard held off the crowd. Dre then reportedly tried to throw her down the stairs, before kicking her in the ribs and hands, “grabbed her from behind by the hair and proceeded to punch her in the back of the head.” Dre and his bodyguard ran from the building. His N.W.A. bandmate Ren stated at the time that “she deserved it – bitch deserved it.” Eazy-E agrees: “Yeah, bitch had it coming.”

This incident and other past incidents of violent assault towards women were excluded from 2015’s Straight Outta Compton movie – a move which prompted Dre’s ex Michel’le to detail further abuse, referring to herself as “just a quiet girlfriend who got beat on and told to sit down and shut up,” and labelling his subsequent apologies as “insincere”.

Now, in a new HBO docu-series titled The Defiant Ones detailing Dr Dre and label owner Jimmy Iovine’s lives, Dre has addressed the incidents once more.

“Any man that puts his hands on a female is a fucking idiot,” Dre begins. “He’s out of his fucking mind, and I was out of my fucking mind at the time. I fucked up, I paid for it, I’m sorry for it, I apologize for it.”

“I have this dark cloud that follows me,” Dre continues, “and it’s going to be attached to me forever. It’s a major blemish on who I am as a man.”

Watch the clip via TMZ.

Yesterday (July 10), Dr Dre released new single ‘Gunfire’.

The mogul released his long-awaited ‘Compton’ album in 2015 and this is the first piece of material we’ve heard since that. The dancehall-infused song has been released to coincide with The Defiant Ones.