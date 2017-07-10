Listen to Dr Dre’s new song ‘Gunfire’

It's the first new track since 2015's 'Compton'

Dr Dre has returned with a new track called ‘Gunfire’. Listen below.

The rapper/producer/mogul released his long-awaited ‘Compton’ album in 2015 and this is the first piece of material we’ve heard since that.

This dancehall-infused song has been released to coincide with The Defiant Ones, HBO’s new documentary series about Dre and record label boss Jimmy Iovine.

It was originally thought that the new song was called ‘Gunfiyah’, however Pitchfork now reports that a representative for Dre has confirmed its title is in fact ‘Gunfire’.

It was recently reported that Dre could be working on new music with Eminem.

Dre played an instrumental role in launching Eminem’s career, and produced a number of his early hits including ‘My Name Is’ and ‘The Real Slim Shady’. However, the pair’s collaborations have become less frequent in recent years.

“Dre still records,” The Defiant Ones director Allan Hughes has told Uproxx. “People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the 11th hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?”

Eminem’s last album, ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’, came out in 2013. He is gearing up to headline Reading and Leeds festivals, which take place on the weekend of August 25-27 at Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park. During the same trip to the UJ, Eminem will also headline Glasgow Summer Sessions.

Since the festival announcements were made, fans have been speculating that the rapper could be preparing to drop new material this summer.