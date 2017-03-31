Dr. Dre to represent LA in city’s bid to host 2024 Olympics

The NWA artist and headphones mogul will be one of a number of famous faces bidding to bring the Games back to California

Dr. Dre has been recruited as part of Los Angeles‘ bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

The NWA member, producer and Beats entrepreneur is among a number of notable names who have either been nominated or selected by organising committee LA 2024 to serve on its Board of Directors.

Dre is set to join the likes of former NBA stars Magic Johnson and Jason Collins – as well as LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and LA Clippers owner Steven Balmer – on the Board, with the full list of Directors announced by LA 2024 yesterday (March 30).

A statement released by LA 2024 read: “The diverse group of 117 leaders and innovators are drawn from the sports, entertainment, media, technology, higher education, business, philanthropic and public sectors in California and around the world, helping LA 2024 develop a Games plan that will serve the Olympic Movement in 2024 and beyond.”

Dre and the LA 2024 team will put their case to the International Olympics Committee, who will vote on which city will host the 2024 games on September 13 in Lima, Peru.

Meanwhile, Dre is reportedly set to join Snoop Dogg in honouring his former Death Row Records labelmate Tupac at the late rapper’s induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.