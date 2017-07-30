Dr. Luke summons Lady Gaga to testify in Kesha court case

The producer has subpoenaed Lady Gaga as part of his defamation case against Kesha.

Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald has subpoenaed Lady Gaga as part of his case against Kesha.

Kesha and the producer have been embroiled in a legal dispute since October 2014, when the singer filed a lawsuit in California against Dr. Luke citing “mental manipulation, emotional abuse and sexual assault” while also seeking to end her contract with Sony.

Dr Luke responded by counter-suing for defamation, and it was confirmed in August 2016 that Kesha’s case had been dropped so that the singer could focus on the defamation lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Gottwald wants Gaga to discuss text messages she reportedly sent to Kesha. Gottwald believes that these messages further ruined his reputation.

When summoned, Gaga allegedly offered to submit a written statement, but Gottwald’s lawyers have requested an in-person assertion.

“Dr. Luke’s counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha,” Gottwald’s lawyers explained.

“This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date form Lady Gaga.”

Meanwhile, Kesha has revealed the painful meaning behind her new album title, ‘Rainbow‘.

The singer announced the record earlier this year. It will be her first full-length release since her long-running legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke.

“The reason I wanted to name this record Rainbow is because I kind of associate healing with kind of going back to my childlike mind, before I got all twisted and turned and beaten and heartbroken and all those things,” she told Elvis Duran.

“Everything was magical and I didn’t understand it. The world was so big and beautiful, and I trusted everyone and everything, and it was just so perfect and wonderful.”

She added: “I’ve done a lot of healing. […] I kind of reference that a lot. What’s left in my heart is still made of gold, you know? You heal what you can and keep going.”