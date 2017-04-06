Drake backs Chance the Rapper to become Mayor of Chicago

Fans have started a petition for Chance to run for mayor in 2019



Drake is the latest public supporter of Chance the Rapper’s efforts to run for Mayor of Chicago.

Chance hasn’t officially declared his intention to replace incumbent Rahm Emanuel in 2019, but fans have started a campaign and petition on the chano4mayor.com website, which launched on April 2. “Hey Chance, We think you’d be a great mayor. We love your music – we’ve been following your career from the first 10 days. We also love the work you’ve done to give back to the city that raised you. You represent Chicago on the world stage and you do us proud… We think if you ran, you would win. And if you won, you would do a good ass job. … You’d send a message that Chicago is ready for a new generation of leadership,” they write.

When approached by TMZ in Los Angeles, Drake replied “Yes I do” when asked if he thought Chance would make a good mayor.

Chance then gave his gratitude to Drake, thanking him on Twitter.

Organisers of the campaign cite Chance’s recent efforts to improve Chi-Town. He recently donated $1 million (£800,000) towards an initiative raising money for Chicago’s public schools, which has so far reached $2.2 million (£1.75 million). The Chicago Bulls basketball team matched Chance’s initial $1 million donation, while there were also donations from Kanye West and Justin Bieber manager Scooter Braun and comedian Hannibal Buress.

Chance also recently announced that he is looking for an intern, saying: “I know ‘intern’ has a negative connotation but the job I’m looking to fill doesn’t really have an official title yet. But it is a ‘job’. Pitch yourself.”