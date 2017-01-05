Drake named 2017’s ‘Best-Dressed Man’

GQ's survey put the Toronto rapper top of the tree

Drake has been named as 2017’s ‘best-dressed man’ by GQ Magazine.

The Toronto rapper enjoyed a prosperous 2016, with the release of his fourth studio album ‘Views’ and the dominating chart success of its lead single ‘One Dance’ – the song alone was streamed one billion times on Spotify last year.

Drake has entered 2017 with this new honour, topping GQ‘s list of the 50 best-dressed famous men – or “sartorial superheroes” – in the world.

“With Drake’s latest looks trending away from bright yellow top-to-toe tracksuits and towards customised sports luxe, he’s proving that it’s possible to look cool in an outfit that, in a cheaper guise, might otherwise never leave the sofa,” GQ reasons. “Drake has been keenly and consistently developing a unique look over the last few years, which combines grime-y terrace fashion inspired by Italian menswear brand Stone Island, with preppy American court-side sportswear.

“If men can wear incongruous, colourful, even cosy clothes out and about without losing an iota of their masculinity, it’s mostly thanks to Drake,” its tribute continues.

Other musicians featured in the list include Skepta, A$AP Rocky and Tinie Tempah.

According to reports, Drake has been sampled on the forthcoming new album from The xx. The band will release third LP ‘I See You’ on January 13, with the song ‘Naive’ – which is said to sample Drake – listed for its deluxe vinyl release.