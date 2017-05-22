Drake breaks Adele’s record with 13 wins at Billboard Music Awards

Beyoncé, Twenty One Pilots and The Chainsmokers also won multiple prizes.

Drake collected 13 prizes at last night’s Billboard Music Awards – more than any other artist has won in a single year.

He broke the previous record set by Adele, who won 12 prizes at the Billboard Music Awards in 2012. Drake went into the event at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena with 22 nominations, which tied him with The Chainsmokers for the most nominations in a single year.

His wins included the prestigious Top Artist prize, which he won over Beyoncé, Adele and Rihanna, and Top Streaming Song (Audio) for his smash hit ‘One Dance’.

Drake was handed his Top Artist prize by Prince Jackson, son of the late Michael Jackson. “I got my whole family up here,” Drake said as he was joined on stage by his father, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne, among others.

Some way behind Drake, Beyoncé and Twenty One Pilots each won five prizes, while The Chainsmokers won four.

Drake sealed a stellar evening by performing ‘Gyalchester’ in the famous fountains of Las Vegas’s Bellagio Hotel. Other performances on the night came from Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, Nicki Minaj and Cher, who won the Icon award for lifetime achievement.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons paid tribute to Chris Cornell, who passed away on Thursday night. “Soundgarden and Audioslave’s Chris Cornell was a true innovator, a musical architect and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement,” he told the crowd.

“He was a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages and a philanthropist. Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures. We send our respects as well as our love to Chris’s family at this time.”