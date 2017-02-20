Drake calls out Kanye West for ‘publicly shitting on him’

The pair were recently working on collaborative music

Drake has spoken about Kanye West “publicly shitting on me”, saying of his fellow rapper: “I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time”.

There had been recent rumours that the pair could release collaborative music, but Drake appeared to criticise Kanye in a new interview.

The Canadian rapper conducted an extensive interview with DJ Semtex for Drake’s OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1. The interview was recorded last week (February 13). Scroll below to hear in full.

During the interview, Drake revealed that West was “really upset” to be left off ‘Views’ after the Toronto star cut a guest spot from Kanye and Jay Z from ‘Pop Style’. “I know he was really upset because at that time we were working together pretty heavy and he really wanted to be on the record but you know,” Drake said.

Drake went on to reference a mid-concert rant from Kanye last November, in which West appeared to suggest that Drake and DJ Khaled’s ‘For Free’ was over-played by radio.

Discussing the comments, Drake said: “I don’t know, I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, because in the same breath, I went from being… like working on a project with him, to him sorta publicly shitting on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much.”

Getty

He added: “But yeah I’m not really sure, everybody’s got their own thing going on. Again me when I hear that, I just distance myself from it you know, alright if that’s what it is I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all. You know because I feel like me and Khaled are just good people, I’m not sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night. And yeah I accept what you’re going through, and I just go and continue working on my own thing.”

“You know the more and more this progresses, the more and more I just feel like keeping to myself, because it’s just so unpredictable, you never know which way people are gonna go. I mean streaming is the new record business, so yeah I guess you could call it digital politics, that’s kinda a good name for a song, I might have to do that when I get upstairs.”

Elsewhere in the DJ Semtex, Drake criticised the Grammys and opened up about his beef with Meek Mill.

Listen to the full interview below: