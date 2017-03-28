Drake cancelled Amsterdam show after eating ‘bad sushi’

It was his third postponed gig in the city in three months

Drake‘s postponed Amsterdam gig on Monday (March 27) was reportedly due to “extreme food poisoning” after the rapper ate “some bad sushi”.

Fans expressed their frustrations at the rapper’s scrapped show yesterday, booing and throwing items onto the stage as it was announced that he was postponing his third show in the city in three months.

Doors had already opened at Ziggo Dome this evening when a promoter took to the stage to inform the audience that Drake had fallen ill and could not perform due to doctor’s orders. The star had previously postponed two gigs in Amsterdam during January. This latest gig has been moved to Wednesday (March 29).

TMZ now reports that Drake had eaten sushi that “messed up his stomach” and “had to get medical treatment immediately” but was “too sick to go onstage”.

The Canadian rapper released his playlist-album ‘More Life’ last week. It features big names across 22 tracks, including grime MC Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Sampha, Young Thug and Kanye West.

Although Drake originally revealed ‘More Life’ as a project in conjunction with Apple Music, More Life didn’t appear as an Apple exclusive but available on most streaming services.

Last month, Drake was quoted as describing ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases,” he added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”

