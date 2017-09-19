Drake now has a Denzel Washington tattoo

Rapper adds to his homages to Lil Wayne, Sade and Aaliyah

Drake has added the latest famous face to his ink collection, unveiling a tattoo of actor Denzel Washington.

The rapper’s tattoos include homages to Lil Wayne, Sade and Aaliyah. His other tattoos also namecheck Skepta’s Boy Better Know and an aftershave brand.

Tattoo artist Inal Bersekov recently shared photos of two designs that were commissioned by Drake. The first depicted Denzel Washington’s character Bleek from Spike Lee’s 1990 film Mo’ Better Blues.

The second one pays tribute to his friend and OVO affiliate Anthony “Fif” Soares, who recently passed away in Toronto after being shot.

See both tattoos below.

Drake recently paid tribute to his friend Fif by writing on Instagram: “RIP to one of our family members…our brother… I still can’t even believe this morning was real. It was a honor to have shared years together and I will always keep your memory alive. Forever Fif”.

Drake recently hinted at new music. The rapper’s last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016. He followed it with playlist project ‘More Life’ this March and recent standalone single ‘Signs’.

During his OVO Fest set in August though, Drake told the audience: “I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you”.