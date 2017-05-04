Drake denies allegations that he got a former porn star pregnant

The Toronto rapper's representatives have vehemently contested the claims made by the former actress Rosee Divine

Drake has denied allegations that he got a former porn actress pregnant.

Former actress Rosee Divine was spotted in Amsterdam with the Toronto rapper back in January, leading to rumours that the two had begun a relationship. However, while the pair were never properly together, Divine has now reportedly enlisted the help of New York City lawyers to get Drake to pay child support for her unborn child.

According to TMZ, Divine claims to be three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child, with the date of conception thought to be either January 20 or 21 – the two were photographed by paparazzi in Holland on January 24. The former actress also claims to have text messages from Drake that purportedly encouraged her to get an abortion.

Drake’s representatives have quickly responded to the allegations, dismissing Divine as “one of many woman [who’ve] claimed that Drake got them pregnant.”

“If it is Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child,” the spokesman said. “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

Last month, a woman was arrested after breaking into Drake’s house and drinking his soft drinks.