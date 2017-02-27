Drake goes shopping at Co-op in Walsall after his Birmingham gigs

He popped in with local singer Jorja Smith, who bought a packet of boiled sweets.

Drake popped into a branch of Co-op in Walsall on Friday night (February 24) while on tour in the Midlands.

The ‘One Dance’ singer did some shopping with local singer Jorja Smith, who served as the support act during his shows at Birmingham’s Barclaycard Arena.

Cashier Josh Letford recalled his surprise encounter with Drake in an interview with the Birmingham Mail. “I saw the man first, he was really tall and then the girl who I knew and said hello to. I’ve known Jorja since we were kids. We had a a brief chat about how we were doing and then I clocked Drake,” he said.

“Jorja turned to him and just said ‘I know Josh, he’s alright’. Then Drake gave me a grin and said ‘hey’ and shook my hand. I couldn’t believe it. I was just thinking what the hell is Drake doing in my Co-op?”

Letford added: “Drake was really chilled and I was too. Drake is a cool guy and I’m a cool guy. I didn’t act starry eyed. I told him I did music too and then joked that we should do a track together and he laughed and said sure!”

“Jorja bought some hard boiled sweets and after I served her, I took my opportunity and asked Drake for a photo and he was happy to pose with me.

Drake is currently midway through his European tour. He recently made headlines by spending £500 at Nando’s and offering to help talk a man down from a bridge in Manchester.

The Toronto rapper is also working on a new project entitled More Life, which he describes as a “playlist collaboration with Apple Music” rather than a traditional album.

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’,” Drake told fans at his recent gig at Leeds First Direct Arena. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

Watch Craig David talk about wanting to work with Drake below: