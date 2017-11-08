Drake set to spend $160,000 on a ‘Harry Potter’ book as a birthday present to himself

Rapper has read all the JK Rowling novels

Drake has said that he’s willing to spend $160,000 on a first edition Harry Potter book.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Toronto rapper explained how he’s a big fan of the JK Rowling novels, revealing that he’s “read them all”.

The star then discussed how a first edition copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (published as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in North America) is on the market for $160,000 (£120,000).

“I should get it,” Drake said. “My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.” Drake turned 31 last month (October 24). It’s not currently known whether he purchased the book or not.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake revealed that he is reviving Top Boy for Netflix, with a third series coming in 2019.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter is set to receive the Pokemon Go treatment next year. The creators behind the augmented-reality app have turned their hands to one of the most successful franchises of all time, to bring elements of Potter’s magical universe into real life.

Warner Bros. Interactive is co-developing the app with Portkey Games – with the site suggesting it has taken inspiration from the game Ingress, which allows users to explore fictional environments.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be available to smart phone users in 2018 through Niantic Labs. An official release date however is yet to be announced.