Drake has donated $200,000 to the victims of Hurricane Harvey after it caused widespread devastation across Texas.

The tropical storm, which hit Texas last Friday, has caused widespread flooding and resulted in the deaths of some 31 people.

Now, Drake is the latest in a long line of stars to add their support to relief efforts – with an Instagram video confirming that he had donated $200,000.

“To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers,” he says in the short clip.

“To the brave men and women that have assisted in aide, relief, and rescue, your actions are truly heroic. My good friend J.J. Watt started a fundraising effort through Youcaring and I’ve donated $200,000 towards it… The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one, so anything you can give is greatly appreciated.”

It comes after Beyonce also encouraged fans to support relief efforts in an official post on her website.

Drake is currently in Europe, and recently joined Giggs as the Grime MC made his main stage debut at Reading Festival.

As he introduced Drake to perform ‘KMT ‘ together, the Peckham star opened up on how Reading was one of the only festivals to book him during a period when he was blacklisted by police.

“Reading’s the only festival that wanted to book me. They’ve always showed me mad love. I wanna bring one of my friends out. He’s travelled a long way”, Giggs said.