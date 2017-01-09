Drake hints at Skepta collaboration in Instagram post?

Toronto rapper recently signed to the grime star's BBK label

Drake has uploaded a photo of himself paying homage to Skepta, leading to speculation that the pair could finally be working together.

A Drake and Skepta collaboration has long been rumoured, with the Toronto rapper signing to the London grime star’s BBK label and the pair getting matching tattoos.

Drake told Zane Lowe last year: “We just got to link up and [decide] ‘What does a Drake and Skepta song sound like?’”.

Now Drake has shared a picture of himself wearing Skepta merch, along with the caption: “Sessions”. See that beneath. Some fans have speculated that he could be in the studio with Skepta.

Drake has history of hinting at collaborations via social media, sharing photos of himself with Future ahead of their ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ mixtape in 2015.

Sessions. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

“I can’t tell how he heard of me,” Skepta previously said of his friendship with Drake. “I will never know, but I’ll put my money on him finding me online and searching for my music because that’s what he’s like – he’s a music lover.”

“For me, it was a blessing that he was co-signing me and bigging me up, because I’m still gonna do what I’m gonna do anyway,” he continued. “I’m just blessed to have them man supporting. My album came out on the 6th when I was in Toronto and it’s like home. The way they’ve got me out there is mad.”

Speaking about how he first met Drake, Skepta recalled a party the Canadian threw at a Miami mansion where he was staying, though he was asleep when he got the invite and was woken by a friend telling him. “I was like, ‘Why the fuck would you open my door and tell me to wake up?’’ he said. “She just goes: ‘Would I wake you for a joke? I know you’re cranky!'”

Drake tours the UK later in January and through to February. See those dates in full beneath.

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (January 25, 26)

London, The O2 (January 28, 30, February 1, 2, 4, 5, 14, 15)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)

