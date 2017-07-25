Drake has got a massive tattoo of Lil Wayne on his arm

The Canadian rapper's latest inking is of Weezy's face

Drake has got a huge tattoo of Lil Wayne inked onto his arm.

The Toronto rapper has paid tribute to a man who has had a lot of impact on his career by getting his face permanently etched onto his skin.

The tattoo was first spotted when Drake showed up at a Houston Appreciation Weekend event last week. See the tattoo below, via Complex.

Lil Wayne signed Drake to Young Money Entertainment in 2009 and has collaborated with him on multiple occasions, including on Young Money’s ‘Pass The Dutch’, Drake’s ‘Miss Me’ and Nicki Minaj‘s ‘No Frauds’.

Drake famously got a Boy Better Know tattoo two years ago after making his fandom of the UK grime crew well-known. He had the group’s initials (BBK) on his arm, with Skepta capturing the moment with a photo uploaded to Instagram with the caption: “More than music. OVO BBK family for Life.”

When his “playlist project” ‘More Life‘ came out earlier this year, he also got a hibiscus flower and a bee tattooed to his left arm. Drake had been posting a flower emoji to his Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the release of ‘More Life’.

He also has a tattoo of Sade, a shark that matches one of Rihanna‘s tattoos and a Drakkar Noir bottle on his right bicep. The rapper has long been a fan of the fragrance, previously having the Twitter handle @Drakkardnoir.

Meanwhile, Drake has sparked speculation that he may be working on a follow-up to his 2011 album ‘Take Care’ after he posted a photo of himself on social media seemingly replicating the record’s artwork.

The Toronto rapper’s second studio album was released in November 2011, and featured collaborations with the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jamie xx. The record sold over four million units worldwide.

Drake’s fans have paid significant attention to one of the rapper’s latest Instagram posts – which he posted to the platform yesterday (July 17) – as it appears to show him paying homage to ‘Take Care”s album artwork.