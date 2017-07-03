Drake makes surprise appearance at Toronto’s Canada Day celebration

The rapper performed 'Jumpman', 'Gyalchester', and 'Fake Love'

Drake surprised fans in Toronto this weekend with a show at Nathan Phillips Square, as part of the city’s Canada Day celebrations.

The rapper arrived unannounced at the Canada 150 event on Sunday night (July 2), joining a headline set from dvsn, who is signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label.

“We celebrate our Indigenous people,” Drake reportedly told the crowd. “We celebrate the land that we’re standing on tonight. I just came for the party, though. I’m gonna be honest.”

“I’m just so happy that I’m from a place where we really love each other,” he continued.

Watch footage and see photos of the performance, which featured fellow artists Roy Woods and Majid Jordan, below. Drake performed ‘Jumpman’, ‘Gyalchester’ and ‘Fake Love’.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 9:05pm PDT

SOUND 🔊 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Back in May, Drake joined fellow Torontonian The Weeknd at a hometown show.

The Weeknd was joined by guests Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and 6lack during his 23-song set before welcoming Drake on stage for the show’s encore. During his appearance Drake told the crowd “to support one of the most important artists of this generation.”

It’s not the first time this year that Drake has heaped praise on Abel Tesfaye, with the singer calling The Weeknd’s ‘House Of Balloons’ “one of the top five albums of all time” earlier this year.

Drake also recently shared new song ‘Signs‘. The Canadian rapper released his “playlist album” project ‘More Life’ back in March and has since appeared on Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ and DJ Khaled’s ‘To the Max’. His last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016.