Woman arrested for breaking into Drake’s mansion and drinking his soft drinks

Individual has been charged with felony burglary

A woman was recently arrested for breaking into the home of rapper Drake and drinking his soft drinks.

TMZ reports that the unnamed woman was found on April 3 at 10.30pm by a member of Drake’s entourage in his bedroom. She was allegedly “wearing one of Drake’s hoodies” and later “confessed to pilfering Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water”.

The individual had initially told police that she had “permission to enter” the property, but was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

Reports state that Drake wasn’t home at the time of the incident and that it remains “unclear how the woman got inside the house or how long she was in the house”.

In 2010, Drake appeared in an advert for Sprite. Watch that below.

At the weekend, Drake accused a Coachella-based country club for racial profiling in an Instagram in a now-deleted post. The rapper had shared a logo of the Madison Club and called it: “the most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling”.

Although Drake wasn’t actually on the Coachella line-up, he attended the festival as a secret guest for Future’s performance on Saturday (April 15).