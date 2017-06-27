Listen to Drake feature on new Metro Boomin track ‘No Complaints’ with Migos’ Offset

It's the second new track from the rapper in recent weeks

Drake and Offset from Migos appear on a new song from Metro Boomin.

‘No Complaints’ is a rare solo single from the Atlanta-based producer, known for his collaborations with Future, Gucci Mane and others.

The track, streaming below via Spotify, sees Drake rap: “At 17, I wanted everything that was in store / At 23, I bought it all just to make sure”.

Listen beneath:

No Complaints No Complaints, a song by Metro Boomin, Offset, Drake on Spotify

It’s the second new track to come from Drake in recent weeks after the rapper premiered ‘Signs’ at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, last night (June 26) saw Drake kick off the first-ever NBA Awards by teaming up with comedy legend Will Ferrell for a basketball themed sketch.

The two-minute skit sees the Canadian rapper assuming the role of ‘NBA handshake specialist’ Coach Palmer, who teams up with Ferrell’s Coach Murphy in an attempt to improve the celebrations of basketball teams.

Drake is heard to say in the skit: “Guys we’ve seen a lot of plays from you today, but your handshakes”. It’s at this point that Ferrell interjects in typical style: “Your handshakes aren’t worth dog crap! If you score and your handshake sucks, we will trade you.”

They then proceed to perform a series of elaborately named celebrations, including ‘the Jenga’, ‘the Gossip Queen’, and ‘the Black Dad’.