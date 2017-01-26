Drake talks ‘More Life’ project and return to acting

Rapper speaks on the 'Cal Cast' podcast

Drake has spoken about his upcoming ‘More Life’ playlist project and possibly returning to acting in a new interview.

The Toronto rapper’s 2016 album ‘Views’ peaked at Number One in nine countries, including the UK and US.

In October of last year, Drake announced that he will release a “playlist project” called ‘More Life’ in December, however it has not yet surfaced. Three singles have so far been aired from the release: ‘Fake Love’, ‘Two Birds, One Stone’ and ‘Sneakin’’, the latter featuring 21 Savage.

Speaking to University of Kentucky college basketball head coach John Calipari on his Cal Cast podcast, Drake said that his motives behind ‘More Life’ is “to keep people excited, give them new music, let them know I’m still hungry.” He added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist”.

Before making it as a rapper, Drake famously starred in Canadian television series Degrassi: The Next Generation. Speaking about a return to acting, he has now said: “Acting is another thing that I just can’t wait to really dive into, I think after I release ‘More Life’, which is this playlist I’m working on and finish this tour. I think I’m going to really start to position myself in the acting world and, hopefully, take some great roles.”

Drake went on to say: “At the end of the day, It’s all about the time you’re willing to put in. And, my biggest fear is always when I’m not doing it, there’s someone else that’s doing it. That’s my biggest fear in life. When I’m not doing it. When I take a night off for my personal life. When I choose to decompress or relax… not in the back of my mind, in the front of my mind, my biggest fear is if somebody’s not relaxing right now and they’re going to stumble upon something.”

“When you get in the studio you have these moments that ultimately propel your career, you have to ask yourself how many of those did I miss by not going in on this given night or that given night. Because creating music is sometimes all about timing. It’s all about me texting this producer at this certain time… It is truly stars aligning, music is. And It’s scary to think of all the (opportunities) you miss because you didn’t sit in there. You know? So I try to not let myself have that fear.”

Meanwhile, Drake has pushed back the start of his ‘The Boy Meets World’ European tour. The rapper was due to kick his jaunt off in Amsterdam Ziggo Dome tonight (January 26) and tomorrow. The dates were originally set for January 20 and 21, but Drake rescheduled them last year.

A statement from Netherlands-based concert and festival organiser Mojo Concerts reads: “Earlier we informed Drake fans on the rescheduling of his Ziggo Dome concerts. We are very sorry to inform you again that the Drake concerts on January 26 (original date January 20) and January 27 (original date January 21) in the Ziggo Dome have been moved to new dates.

“Drake wants to bring a complete new show to Europe and not a copy of the shows in the US Unfortunately due to unforeseen production setbacks it will need a little bit more time to be ready. The international and local crew have been working on this production since January 17 in the Ziggo Dome and Drake was all set and has started his rehearsals this week. He can’t wait to start this new tour and show his fans this amazing concert.”

Drake’s UK tour dates are as follows:

London, The O2 (January 30, February 1, 2, 4, 5, 14, 15, March 20)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (March 22, 23)

