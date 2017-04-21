Watch Drake ‘mosh’ at a Travis Scott concert while surrounded by bodyguards

Rapper also performed 'Portland' live in Portland

Fan-shot footage has surfaced of Drake moshing in the crowd at Travis Scott‘s recent concert in Portland. Scroll below to watch.

Scott was performing in the US city on Wednesday night (April 19). He was joined onstage by Drake for their aptly-named collaboration ‘Portland’, which featured on Drake’s recent playlist-album ‘More Life’. They also performed ‘Gyalchester’ and ‘Know Yourself’ together.

Drake then made his way into the crowd, where he jumped around with fans whilst flanked by members of his security team. Watch in the clip beneath.

You can see Drake performing with Travis Scott in Portland beneath.

Earlier this week, it was reported that a woman was recently arrested for breaking into Drake’s home and stealing his soft drinks.

TMZ reported that the unnamed woman was found on April 3 at 10.30pm by a member of Drake’s entourage in his bedroom. She was allegedly “wearing one of Drake’s hoodies” and later “confessed to pilfering Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water”.

The individual had initially told police that she had “permission to enter” the property, but was arrested and charged with felony burglary.

Reports stated that Drake wasn’t home at the time of the incident and that it remains “unclear how the woman got inside the house or how long she was in the house”.

At the weekend, Drake accused a Coachella-based country club for racial profiling in an Instagram in a now-deleted post. The rapper had shared a logo of the Madison Club and called it: “the most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling”.

Although Drake wasn’t actually on the Coachella line-up, he attended the festival as a secret guest for Future’s performance on Saturday (April 15).