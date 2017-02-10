Drake says new album ‘More Life’ will be finished in “two weeks”

The new project will be a 'playlist collaboration with Apple', according to the Toronto rapper

Drake has given an update on the progress of his new ‘collaborative’ album ‘More Life’, claiming that it will be completed in no more than “two weeks.”

The Toronto rapper is currently finishing up his latest project, which he has previously said will be a “playlist collaboration with Apple Music” rather than a traditional release. Three singles have so far been aired from the release: ‘Fake Love’, ‘Two Birds, One Stone’ and ‘Sneakin’’, the latter featuring Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

Speaking from the stage during his show at Leeds’ First Direct Arena last night (February 9), Drake gave his northern fans an update on the progress of ‘More Life’, as well as promising to return to the city to tour the project in the future.

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’,” Drake said. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

Watch fan-shot footage of Drake’s latest ‘More Life’ announcement below.

Drake revealed more about ‘More Life’ during an episode of the ‘Cal Cast’ podcast last month.

Describing the project as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases,” he added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”