Drake announces new album as he recreates ‘Views’ cover at OVO Fest set

Drake headlined his very own hometown festival OVO Fest on Monday night (August 7), telling the crowd that he is working on a new record and recreating the artwork from his ‘Views’ album.

It was the eighth edition of the Toronto event and saw Drake bring out The Weeknd, Migos, Travis Scott, Cardi B and end his beef with Tory Lanez.

During his set, Drake also told the audience: “I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you”.

Drake’s last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016. He followed it with playlist project ‘More Life’ this March and recent standalone single ‘Signs’.

The backdrop for Drake’s set saw him produce a replica of Toronto’s CN Tower. At one point, he sat atop the tower, referencing his infamous album art for ‘Views’.

Meanwhile, Drake recently sparked speculation that he may be working on a follow-up to his 2011 album ‘Take Care’ after he posted a photo of himself on social media seemingly replicating the record’s artwork.

The Toronto rapper’s second studio album was released in November 2011, and featured collaborations with the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jamie xx. The record sold over four million units worldwide.

Drake’s fans have paid significant attention to one of the rapper’s latest Instagram posts – which he posted to the platform last month (July 17) – as it appears to show him paying homage to ‘Take Care”s album artwork.