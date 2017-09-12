Drake hints at new music, has a Charlie Brown poster in his studio

Rapper also has a portrait of Beyonce hanging in his home studio

Drake appears to have dropped more hints that he’s working on new music, sharing new photos from his studio.

The rapper’s last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016. He followed it with playlist project ‘More Life’ this March and recent standalone single ‘Signs’.

During his OVO Fest set in August though, Drake told the audience: “I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you”.

Now Drake appears to have shared new pictures from his Toronto home studio. The Instagram posts see him recording against the backdrop of the city’s CN Tower and reveal that he has a Charlie Brown poster in his studio, as well as a portrait of Beyonce. See below.

Meanwhile, Drake recently sparked speculation that he may be working on a follow-up to his 2011 album ‘Take Care’ after he posted a photo of himself on social media seemingly replicating the record’s artwork.

The Toronto rapper’s second studio album was released in November 2011, and featured collaborations with the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jamie xx. The record sold over four million units worldwide.

Of the rapper’s last album ‘Views’, NME wrote at the time: “Drake’s fourth album sticks to his trademark murky sound – but his downbeat introspection remains gripping”.