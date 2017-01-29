Watch Drake play new song on opening night of postponed European tour

The Boy Meets World tour finally hit Amsterdam last night (January 28)

Drake has begun his European tour after several postponements.

The rapper was due to kick his jaunt off at Amsterdam Ziggo Dome on January 26 and 27. The dates were originally set for January 20 and 21, but Drake rescheduled them last year.

The first show took place last night (January 28) in the Dutch city and saw the Toronto artist debut a new song from his upcoming ‘More Life’ project.

You can watch a clip of the performance below, via Pitchfork.

Drake postponed the first dates of the tour because of production setbacks. The show is different to that which he took around the US last year and incorporates a large glowing orb in the setup.

Last year, Drake also pushed back a number of UK tour dates due to “unforeseen production setbacks”.

Shows in Glasgow on January 25 and 26 were moved to March 22 and 23 respectively, while the London date on January 28 was rescheduled to March 20. All UK dates are due to go ahead as planned.

Drake’s UK tour dates are as follows:

London, The O2 (January 30, February 1, 2, 4, 5, 14, 15, March 20)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (March 22, 23)

The Toronto rapper’s recent album ‘Views’ peaked at Number One in nine countries, including the UK and US.

Drake last performed in the UK at London’s Wireless Festival in 2015 and toured the country in 2014.