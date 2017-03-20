Drake gets tattoo of an aftershave bottle

Rapper pays homage to Drakkar Noir

Drake has added another tattoo to his collection, with his latest inking depicting a men’s fragrance bottle.

The Canadian rapper released his playlist-album ‘More Life’ at the weekend and to mark its release, he got a hibiscus flower and a bee tattooed to his left arm. Drake had been posting a flower emoji to his Instagram over the weekend to celebrate the release of ‘More Life’.

As well as the flower, Drake also got a tattoo of a Drakkar Noir bottle on his right bicep. The rapper has long been a fan of the fragrance, previously having the Twitter handle @Drakkardnoir. See Drake’s new tattoos below.

Drake previously got a Boy Better Know tattoo and a shark one referencing his romance with Rihanna.

Drake’s ‘More Life’ features big names across 22 tracks, including grime MC Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Sampha, Young Thug and Kanye West.

Although Drake originally revealed ‘More Life’ as a project in conjunction with Apple Music, More Life didn’t appear as an Apple exclusive but available on most streaming services.

Last month, Drake was quoted as describing ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases,” he added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”

