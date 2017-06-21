Drake to release new track ‘Signs’ tomorrow

The song follows rapper's 'More Life' playlist project in March

Drake will release a new song tomorrow (Thursday, June 22) called ‘Signs’.

The Canadian rapper released his “playlist album” project ‘More Life’ back in March and has since appeared on Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ and DJ Khaled’s ‘To the Max’. His last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016.

Now it has been announced that he will release ‘Signs’ at 8.30am EST (1.30pm UK time). According to Drake associate Oliver El-Khatib, the track was recorded for Louis Vuitton’s new Paris Fashion Week show. See in the Instagram post beneath.

New one from @champagnepapi titled SIGNS (produced by @ovo40) tomorrow for @louisvuitton SS18 show. I had the pleasure to curate the music for the show with all new music from @ovosound. Stay tuned. Thank you @mrkimjones A post shared by Oliver El-Khatib (@oliverelkhatib) on Jun 21, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

Last month (May) Drake appeared to tease new music by posting a photo of himself in the studio to Instagram.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last month also saw Drake forced to deny allegations that he got a former porn actress pregnant.

Former actress Rosee Divine was spotted in Amsterdam with the Toronto rapper back in January, leading to rumours that the two had begun a relationship. However, while the pair were never properly together, Divine has now reportedly enlisted the help of New York City lawyers to get Drake to pay child support for her unborn child.

According to TMZ, Divine claims to be three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child, with the date of conception thought to be either January 20 or 21 – the two were photographed by paparazzi in Holland on January 24. The former actress also claims to have text messages from Drake that purportedly encouraged her to get an abortion.

Drake’s representatives quickly responded to the allegations, dismissing Divine as “one of many woman [who’ve] claimed that Drake got them pregnant.”

“If it is Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child,” the spokesman said. “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”