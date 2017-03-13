Watch Drake bring out Nicki Minaj during Paris show

The Toronto rapper is currently on his 'Boy Meets World' world tour

Drake brought out Nicki Minaj as a surprise guest during his show in Paris last night (March 12).

The Toronto rapper is currently on the European leg of his ‘Boy Meets World’ world tour, and played the tour’s first show in the country at the AccorHotels Arena in the French capital yesterday.

During the gig – the first of three in Paris on this tour – Drake introduced his Young Money label mate onto the stage for four tracks: ‘Moment for Life’, ‘Only’, ‘No Frauds’ and ‘Truffle Butter’. Watch fan-shot footage of the special on-stage collaboration below.

Drake later uploaded a photo of the pair backstage at the AccorHotels Arena to his Instagram account.

Drake was the special surprise guest at The Weeknd‘s second headlining show at The O2 in London last week – read the NME review of the gig here.

Meanwhile, the ‘Views’ rapper is currently gearing up to release his next project, ‘More Life’. Releasing a teaser trailer for the new body of work last week, Drake has also called it an “evolution” of the mixtape format.

Speaking to the Cal Cast podcast in January, he described it as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases.” He added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”