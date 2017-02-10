Drake shares thank you note and photo from Obama meeting

Former President sent rapper a photo of his visit to the White House

Drake has taken to Instagram to share a thank you note from former US President Barack Obama.

The handwritten message features on a photo of the Canadian rapper’s visit to the White House, which sees him pose with Obama and daughter Malia.

The message from Obama reads: “To Drake – Thanks for the great visit”, while Drake’s own Instagram caption reads: “Got off stage and saw this in my email. Hope you are somewhere at peace with the family. We miss ya g.” See below.

It isn’t the first time Drake has posted about the Obamas. Last month, he posted a photo that superimposed his hairstyle and beard onto a picture of Obama, along with the caption: “As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.”

He also posted a photo of Obama’s youngest daughter Sasha wearing a Drake-branded hat, writing: “Style Popper”.

Last week, Drake spoke out against Donald Trump in politicised statement to the crowd at his London gig, saying that people are “trying to tear us apart, trying to make us turn against each other”.

He said: “For some reason in my room, they got the TV set to CNN. Every day I wake up, I see this bullshit going on in the world. People trying to tear us apart, trying to make us turn against each other.”

Drake continued: “So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment, if you take a look around this room, you’ll see people from all races, all places, and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life and more music. And I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for one second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherfucking mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. Fuck that man!”