Watch Drake perform a new song live in New Zealand

Drake performed a new song live this week, as part of his current tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The rapper has been teasing new material all year, after dropping his ‘More Life’ playlist project back in March. In May, he shared an image of himself back in the studio, while June saw the release of another new track, ‘Signs’. September saw an NFL player appear to accidentally ‘leak’ a new Drake song, after playing it in the background of a Snapchat.

Now, Drake has shared the first concrete evidence that he’s working on new material, performing a previously unheard song live on stage in Auckland, New Zealand.

“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though/I’m not there, they it made it so I can never really die, no,” he sings, “Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though/Pop champagne, scream my words.”

Watch a snippet of the performance below.