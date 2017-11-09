Watch Drake perform a new song live in New Zealand
"Pop champagne, scream my words"
Drake performed a new song live this week, as part of his current tour of Australia and New Zealand.
The rapper has been teasing new material all year, after dropping his ‘More Life’ playlist project back in March. In May, he shared an image of himself back in the studio, while June saw the release of another new track, ‘Signs’. September saw an NFL player appear to accidentally ‘leak’ a new Drake song, after playing it in the background of a Snapchat.
Now, Drake has shared the first concrete evidence that he’s working on new material, performing a previously unheard song live on stage in Auckland, New Zealand.
“Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though/I’m not there, they it made it so I can never really die, no,” he sings, “Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though/Pop champagne, scream my words.”
Watch a snippet of the performance below.
The rapper’s last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016.
During his OVO Fest set in August, Drake told the audience: “I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you”.
Meanwhile, Drake recently sparked speculation that he may be working on a follow-up to his 2011 album ‘Take Care’ after he posted a photo of himself on social media seemingly replicating the record’s artwork.
The Toronto rapper’s second studio album was released in November 2011, and featured collaborations with the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jamie xx. The record sold over four million units worldwide.