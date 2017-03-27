Watch Drake fans throw drinks as rapper postpones third Amsterdam gig in three months

Star on doctors orders not to perform after falling ill

Drake fans expressed their frustrations at the rapper’s scrapped Amsterdam gig this evening (March 27), booing and throwing items onto the stage as it was announced that he was postponing his third show in the city in three months.

Doors had already opened at Ziggo Dome this evening when a promoter took to the stage to inform the audience that Drake had fallen ill and could not perform due to doctor’s orders.

As Pitchfork reports, the star had previously postponed two gigs in Amsterdam during January. This latest gig has been moved to Wednesday (March 29).

Video footage shows fans booing and throwing what appears to be drinks and other items onto the stage. See below.

The Canadian rapper released his playlist-album ‘More Life’ last week. It features big names across 22 tracks, including grime MC Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Sampha, Young Thug and Kanye West.

Although Drake originally revealed ‘More Life’ as a project in conjunction with Apple Music, More Life didn’t appear as an Apple exclusive but available on most streaming services.

Last month, Drake was quoted as describing ‘More Life’ as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases,” he added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”

Read more: Seven things you need to know about Drake’s ‘More Life’