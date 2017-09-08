Don't test his loyalty to the queen.

Drake has inadvertently proved his Beyonce super-fan status by showing that he has a massive portrait of the singer in his studio.

It’s no secret that Drake is a fan of all things Houston. The rapper recently donated $200,000 to the victims of Hurricane Harvey after it caused widespread devastation across Texas. However, he’s also a massive Bey fan.

However, in a new photo posted on Drake’s Instagram, on the left-hand side of the shot you can see a massive portrait that pays tribute to Beyonce. The caption reads: “4 MILLI COMING SOON” possibly referring to a new track featuring OVO signee Baka.

Check out the photo below.

4 MILLI COMING SOON @bakanotnice 😷 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

Recently, Drake posted a cryptic image and caption on Instagram, triggering much speculation from fans that he could be announcing new music or a tour very soon.

The artist posted an image of himself performing in front of a mockup of the Toronto Tower at his annual OVO-fest. The tower famously featured in the cover art to his 2016 album ‘Views’. The caption reads: “You don’t know…what’s in store…”

