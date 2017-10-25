Drake throws a ‘Re-Bar Mitzvah’ party for his 31st birthday

Rapper celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (October 24)

Drake celebrated his birthday this week by hosting a Bar Mitzvah-themed party.

On Tuesday (October 24), the Canadian rapper turned 31 – the inverse age of when your Bar Mitzvah is usually held (13) – and marked the occasion by throwing a ‘Re-Bar Mitzvah’ party at Los Angeles’ Poppy nightclub.

According to E!, Drake’s guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire, Kelly Rowland and Migos.

Drake has shared photos from the party on Instagram, showing his original Bar Mitzvah board and a picture of his father, Dennis Graham, performing at the event. See below.

My bar mitzvah board 😂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 22, 2017 at 11:29pm PDT

@obobrien A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

@treyrichards @jaerichards A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

🦂 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Thank you @johnterzian for all you do. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Meanwhile, Drake has been hinting at new music in recent months.

The rapper’s last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016. He followed it with playlist project ‘More Life’ this March and recent standalone single ‘Signs’.

During his OVO Fest set in August, Drake told the audience: “I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you”.

Last month saw a new Drake track previewed online by NFL player Landon Collins after it was played in the background of a snapchat video by the New York Giants star.

In the video, Collins appears to be in the NFL team’s locker room and shows off a brand new pair of Adidas trainers as the Drake track plays in the ground. Drake raps on the track: “Like Sanders on the Detroit Lions, give you the run around and I bury you where they won’t find you.”