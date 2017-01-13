Drake reschedules ‘Boy Meets World’ UK tour dates

Jaunt will be rapper's first since 2014

Drake has rescheduled a series of forthcoming UK dates for his ‘Boy Meets World’ tour due to “unforeseen production setbacks”.

The Glasgow shows on January 25 and 26 have been moved to March 22 and 23 respectively, while the London date on January 28 has been rescheduled to March 20. The Canadian hip-hop artist has also put back his four performances at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome to late January and February.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Drake’s management which read: “We would like to inform you that shows on the ‘Boy Meets World Tour’ in Amsterdam, London, Glasgow are being moved to new dates. Drake wanted to create a special experience for fans in Europe and the UK so he has added some incredible new features to an already spectacular production. Unfortunately due to unforeseen production setbacks it will need a little more time to be ready. Drake can’t wait to see all his fans so he can deliver an amazing and memorable experience.”

All tickets will remain valid for the UK new dates.

Drake’s updated UK tour dates are as follows:

London, The O2 (January 30, February 1, 2, 4, 5, 14, 15, March 20)

Leeds, First Direct Arena (February 8, 9)

Manchester, Arena (February 11, 12)

Sheffield, Arena (February 17)

Birmingham, Barclaycard Arena (February 22, 23)

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro (March 22, 23)

The Toronto rapper’s recent album ‘Views’ peaked at Number One in nine countries, including the UK and US.

Drake last performed in the UK at London’s Wireless Festival in 2015 and toured the country in 2014.

Meanwhile, Meek Mill recently said that he would face Drake in a celebrity boxing match for $5 million.

The Philadelphia rapper, who recently split from Nicki Minaj, has been warring with the Canadian chart-topper since accusing him of using a ghostwriter in 2015.