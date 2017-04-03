Drake to star in ‘Top Boy’ after buying the rights to the show

'He's going to be really hands on'

Drake is set to star in the upcoming series of ‘Top Boy’, after buying the rights to the hit UK show.

The acclaimed drama, based around the lives of London drug dealers and street gangs, began in 2011 and has run for two series so far – with another ‘coming soon’.

Now Ashley Walters, who plays Dushane, has revealed that producers have given Drake a ‘significant’ role in the show.

“We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” he told The Daily Mirror. “He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”

Dean Chalkley

Last year it was revealed that Drake had brought the rights to the show and would be working on it with Skepta, after Channel 4 cancelled the programme.

“Even with the Top Boy series, with Ashley Walters… Them two [Drake and Walters] have been working closely, and I’ve been making sure of the creative direction wave with Drake about the series,” said Skepta. “Making greatness with it, man.”

He added: “The whole style of what’s going on in London, the sound, everything about it is real. It’s an actual thing that actually happens, so it deserves to be on the telly.”

Drake revealed his love for the show through a series of social media posts in 2014, before Walters Tweeted him: “Shouts to Drake for posting about Top Boy this morning. It’s positive to see that the rest of the world is learning about UK street culture.”

Drake then replied: