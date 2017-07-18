Drake fans think ‘Take Care 2’ is on the way

The rapper posted a photo on his Instagram yesterday (July 17) that showed him pulling a very familiar pose

Drake has sparked speculation that he may be working on a follow-up to his 2011 album ‘Take Care’ after he posted a photo of himself on social media seemingly replicating the record’s artwork.

The Toronto rapper’s second studio album was released in November 2011, and featured collaborations with the likes of Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar and Jamie xx. The record sold over four million units worldwide.

Drake’s fans have paid significant attention to one of the rapper’s latest Instagram posts – which he posted to the platform yesterday (July 17) – as it appears to show him paying homage to ‘Take Care”s album artwork.

While the pose, props and location of the new shot aren’t exactly the same as the original record sleeve, many fans were quick to suggest that the post may be hinting that Drake’s next project could be a follow-up to his much-loved 2011 album.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See the post and ‘Take Care”s original artwork below.

Scuzzi A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Drake’s last release was the ‘More Life’ project, which was classed as a ‘playlist’ rather than a straightforward studio album.

Earlier this month, Drake was linked with a cameo in the forthcoming second season of the acclaimed television adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel The Handmaid’s Tale.

Atwood was behind the speculation, saying: “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”