Drake teases new music?

Rapper hints that he's back in the studio

Drake appears to have dropped a hint that he’s working on new music.

The rapper released his playlist-album ‘More Life’ back in March but seems to have already started recording new material.

Drake recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in the studio with his long-term producer and collaborator Noah “40” Shebib. The caption read: “Visited 40 today”. See that post beneath.

Fans have since speculated that Drake could have new music on the way.

Visited 40 today. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 9, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT

When speaking previously of ‘More Life’, Drake said of the project: “It’s not an album but it is a body of work I’m creating, just to bridge the gap between my major releases, to keep people excited.”

His last album proper ‘Views’ was released in April 2016.

Meanwhile, Drake was recently forced to deny allegations that he got a former porn actress pregnant.

Former actress Rosee Divine was spotted in Amsterdam with the Toronto rapper back in January, leading to rumours that the two had begun a relationship. However, while the pair were never properly together, Divine has now reportedly enlisted the help of New York City lawyers to get Drake to pay child support for her unborn child.

According to TMZ, Divine claims to be three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child, with the date of conception thought to be either January 20 or 21 – the two were photographed by paparazzi in Holland on January 24. The former actress also claims to have text messages from Drake that purportedly encouraged her to get an abortion.

Drake’s representatives quickly responded to the allegations, dismissing Divine as “one of many woman [who’ve] claimed that Drake got them pregnant.”

“If it is Drake’s child, which he doesn’t believe it is, then he would do the right thing by the child,” the spokesman said. “This woman has a very questionable background. She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”