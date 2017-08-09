"You don't know...What's in store..."

Drake has posted a cryptic image and caption on Instagram, triggering much speculation from fans that he could be announcing new music or a tour in the next few days.

The artist posted an image of himself performing in front of a mockup of the Toronto Tower at his annual OVO-fest. The tower famously featured in the cover art to his 2016 album ‘Views’. The caption reads: “You don’t know…what’s in store…”

The caption is a lyrical reference to The Weeknd track ‘High For This’ from the 2012 album ‘Trilogy’. The pair performed together at the OVO event on Monday, giving a joint rendition of their collaborative 2011 track ‘Crew Love’.

During the performance, Drake announced to the audience that a further collaboration between himself and The Weeknd was an inevitability. Now some fans believe the cryptic Instagram caption could reference new music from the pair, to be released shortly.

Drake also confirmed to the audience last night that he is already working on the new album follow up to March’s ‘More Life’ playlist.

Other performers to make an appearance at the OVO fest include Nelly and Cardi B.