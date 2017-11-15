Drake tells fan groping girls at his show: “I will fuck you up”

Incident occurred during an aftershow performance in Sydney

Drake stopped a performance in Sydney this week to tell a groping fan to “stop touching girls” or he would “come out there and fuck you up”.

The rapper is currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand and was performing at an afterparty at the Marquee nightclub in Sydney on Wednesday (November 15) when the incident occurred.

During a performance of his song ‘Know Yourself’, Drake stopped to address one fan allegedly groping women in the crowd. “If you don’t stop touching girls, I will come out there and fuck you up,” he told the fan, later adding: “If you don’t stop putting your hands on girls, I’m gonna come out there and fuck your ass up.”

Watch in the clip below:

I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd and start a fight #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi

Meanwhile, it recently emerged that Drake previously turned down a chance to work with disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein after receiving “bad feedback” upon vetting the producer.

During a recent show in New Zealand, Drake also performed a new song live. “Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though/I’m not there, they it made it so I can never really die, no,” he sang on the track played in Auckland. “Please don’t stand at my grave and cry though/Pop champagne, scream my words.”