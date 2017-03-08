Watch Drake’s surprise appearance at The Weeknd’s London show

Drake performed 'Fake Love', 'Energy' and 'Jumpman'

Drake joined The Weeknd onstage at the latter’s London gig tonight.

The Weeknd was headlining London’s O2 Arena when he brought out fellow Canadian and frequent collaborator Drake, who performed a medley of ‘Fake Love’, ‘Energy’ and ‘Jumpman’.

Watch fan-shot footage beneath.

‘Energy’:

When the weekend brings Drake on ❤️ buzzinggggggg #drake #theweeknd #soclose #hype A post shared by C.L.A.R.E 🖤 (@clare_v0) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

When @champagnepapi takes over @theweeknd's concert 🔥🔥🔥 #drake #theweeknd #beautybehindthemadness #boymeetsworldtour A post shared by Capital XTRA (@capitalxtra) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

‘Jumpman’:

‪The Weeknd brought out Drake at his concert in London tonight 🔥 #OVOXO ‬ A post shared by Rap Direct (@rapdirect) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

‘Fake Love’:

The drake effect #weeknd A post shared by @robwayling91 on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:52pm PST

#drake at #theweeknd A post shared by kaps kerai (@kaps_187) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:45pm PST

It was recently confirmed that The Weeknd will feature on Drake’s ‘More Life’ project.

Fans have noticed that Drake’s iTunes artist bio has been changed, revealing more details about his imminent “playlist project”. The new copy details last year’s ‘Views’ album before discussing ‘More Life’.

“Late that year, Drake issued another trio of singles – including the chart-topping ‘Fake Love’ – that heralded the release of his next full-length More Life, which included collaborations with Nineteen85, The Weeknd and Maneesh Bidaye, as well as Boi-1da,” it reads, as High Snobiety reports.

Drake said on stage in Leeds in February that ‘More Life’ would be finished in two weeks.