Watch Drake join The Weeknd at Toronto Show

The Weeknd stopped off in his hometown of Tornoto on Friday night (May 26), playing at Air Canada Centre as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.

He was joined by guests Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and 6lack during his 23-song set before welcoming fellow Canadian Drake on stage for the show’s encore.

Drake performed ‘Jumpman’ and ‘Gyalchester’ before finishing the set with ‘Fake Love’. During his appearance he told the crowd “to support one of the most important artists of this generation.” You can fan-filmed footage of his performance below.

You can see the full set list from the show below.



Setlist:

Starboy

Party Monster

Reminder

Six Feet Under

Low Life

Might Not (with Belly)

Sidewalks

Crew Love

Often

Acquainted

Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)

Some Way (with Nav)

Tell Your Friends / Die for You

True Colors

Wicked Games

Angel

Earned It

PRBLMS (with 6LACK)

In the Night

Rockin’

Black Beatles (with Rae Sremmurd)

Secrets / Can’t Feel My Face

I Feel It Coming

Encore:

Jumpman (performed by Drake)

Gyalchester (performed by Drake)

Fake Love (performed by Drake)

The Hills

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has shared the video for her The Weeknd collaboration and new album’s title-track ‘Lust For Life’.

Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by this track, lead single ‘Love’, recent song ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.

The ‘Lust For Life’ video sees Del Rey and The Weeknd canoodle and dance on top of the Hollywood sign, before sliding down the letter ‘D’ into a green field.

Speaking to Dazed recently, Del Rey said of her Weeknd collaboration: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”

Lana Del Rey had previously appeared on The Weeknd’s tracks, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘Stargirl Interlude’.