Watch Drake join The Weeknd at Toronto Show
Drake performed 'Jumpman', 'Gyalchester' and 'Fake Love'.
The Weeknd stopped off in his hometown of Tornoto on Friday night (May 26), playing at Air Canada Centre as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour.
He was joined by guests Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and 6lack during his 23-song set before welcoming fellow Canadian Drake on stage for the show’s encore.
Drake performed ‘Jumpman’ and ‘Gyalchester’ before finishing the set with ‘Fake Love’. During his appearance he told the crowd “to support one of the most important artists of this generation.” You can fan-filmed footage of his performance below.
You can see the full set list from the show below.
Setlist:
Starboy
Party Monster
Reminder
Six Feet Under
Low Life
Might Not (with Belly)
Sidewalks
Crew Love
Often
Acquainted
Or Nah (Ty Dolla $ign cover)
Some Way (with Nav)
Tell Your Friends / Die for You
True Colors
Wicked Games
Angel
Earned It
PRBLMS (with 6LACK)
In the Night
Rockin’
Black Beatles (with Rae Sremmurd)
Secrets / Can’t Feel My Face
I Feel It Coming
Encore:
Jumpman (performed by Drake)
Gyalchester (performed by Drake)
Fake Love (performed by Drake)
The Hills
Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has shared the video for her The Weeknd collaboration and new album’s title-track ‘Lust For Life’.
Del Rey’s new album ‘Lust For Life’ is expected to be released soon, although an official release date has not yet been announced. It has so far been preceded by this track, lead single ‘Love’, recent song ‘Coachella – Woodstock In Mind’ and ‘Cherry’.
The ‘Lust For Life’ video sees Del Rey and The Weeknd canoodle and dance on top of the Hollywood sign, before sliding down the letter ‘D’ into a green field.
Speaking to Dazed recently, Del Rey said of her Weeknd collaboration: “Maybe that’s kind of weird to have a feature on the title track, but I really love that song and we had said for a while that we were gonna do something; I did stuff on his last two records.”
Lana Del Rey had previously appeared on The Weeknd’s tracks, ‘Prisoner’ and ‘Stargirl Interlude’.