Drake releases teaser trailer for ‘More Life’ project

The rapper describes the project as a “playlist” and an "evolution" of the mixtape format.

Drake has teased his ‘More Life’ project with a brand new trailer.

The Toronto MC has announced that his latest project, ‘More Life’, will see release next Saturday, March 18.

Sharing the teaser trailer on Instagram, Drake captioned the video with a simple flower emoji. You can watch the trailer below.

It was revealed last week (March 5), The Weeknd will feature on Drake’s forthcoming ‘More Life’ project, according to iTunes.

The Toronto musicians have collaborated many times in the past, including on Drake’s 2011 track ‘Crew Love’.

Fans noticed that Drake’s iTunes artist bio was changed, revealing more details about his imminent “playlist project”. The new copy details last year’s ‘Views’ album before discussing ‘More Life’.

“Late that year, Drake issued another trio of singles – including the chart-topping ‘Fake Love’ – that heralded the release of his next full-length More Life, which included collaborations with Nineteen85, The Weeknd and Maneesh Bidaye, as well as Boi-1da,” it reads, as High Snobiety reports.

“I’m excited, ‘cos I’m about a week-and-a-half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called ‘More Life’,” Drake has said of the project. “So you know what that means, right? All that means is I get to drop a new project, and at some point, I get to be back with my people in Leeds one more time.”

Speaking to the Cal Cast podcast in January, he described it as “a body of work that I’m creating to bridge the gap between my major releases.” He added: “I’m doing it to be remembered as a forward thinker. I want to be remembered… as an emotion-evoking artist.”