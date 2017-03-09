Drake calls The Weeknd’s ‘House Of Balloons’ one of the ‘top five albums of all time’

Rapper heaps praise on fellow Toronto native

As previously reported, Drake joined The Weeknd onstage at the latter’s London gig last night (March 8). As well as performing a few tracks, Drizzy also labelled his counterpart’s debut mixtape ‘House Of Balloons’ as one of his “top five albums of all time”.

The Weeknd was headlining London’s O2 Arena when he brought out fellow Canadian and frequent collaborator Drake, who performed a medley of ‘Fake Love’, ‘Energy’ and ‘Jumpman’.

Watch Drake heap praise on The Weeknd in the video below:

Watch footage of Drake performing at the show here.

It was recently confirmed that The Weeknd will feature on Drake’s ‘More Life’ project.

Fans have noticed that Drake’s iTunes artist bio has been changed, revealing more details about his imminent “playlist project”. The new copy details last year’s ‘Views’ album before discussing ‘More Life’.

“Late that year, Drake issued another trio of singles – including the chart-topping ‘Fake Love’ – that heralded the release of his next full-length More Life, which included collaborations with Nineteen85, The Weeknd and Maneesh Bidaye, as well as Boi-1da,” it reads, as High Snobiety reports.

Drake said on stage in Leeds in February that ‘More Life’ would be finished in two weeks.